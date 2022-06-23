9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Sports
Kabwe Warriors Hire Lwandamina

Veteran coach George Lwandamina has returned to the FAZ Super Division after a nearly two-year hiatus.

Lwandamina was on Thursday late afternoon unveiled as Kabwe Warriors coach on a two-year deal.

He had been clubles since leaving Tanzanian side Azam last December

Lwandamina left the Super Division in September 2020 when Zesco United fired him.

“I would like to confirm that Mr. George Lwandamina has signed a two-year contract effective 1st July as the Head Coach for Kabwe Warriors. He joins the team with vast experience, his last club being AZAM FC in Tanzania,” said Warriors General Manager Charles Chakatazya.

Chakatazya said Warriors are banking on Lwandamina’s experience.

“He is a coach that everyone in the league would want to have and he is a coach that is result oriented. We wish him all the best and welcome him to Kabwe Warriors,” he said in a media statement issued by the club media.

Chakatazya revealed that Lwandamina will name his assistants in due course.

Lwandamina has replaced Chris Kaunda at Warriors.

