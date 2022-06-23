9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 23, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mbesuma: Pro’s Need to Show Some Class in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Mbesuma: Pro's Need to Show Some Class in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo legend Collins Mbesuma was not impressed with the performance of foreign based stars in Zambia’s opening 2023 Africa Cup qualifying campaign matches.

Chipolopolo kicked off the AFCON qualifiers earlier this month with a 3-1 loss in Ivory Coast before edging visitors Comoros 2-1 at home in Lusaka.

In an interview on the Copperbelt, Mbesuma said there was no big difference in the performance between foreign based stars and local players.

“There must be a difference between professionals and local players in terms of performance,” Mbesuma said.

“As a professional you are above that level of locals. You play in England; you play in Europe so when you come back to the National Team the levels must differ with local players. If you call professionals and it is turning out to be the same with locals then we have a problem,” said the ex-Roan United and Kaiser Chiefs striker.

Mbesuma has told Chipolopolo to improve as the AFCON qualifiers continue in September.

“I think after winning the second game; chances of qualifying are there though it won’t be easy. I think we have to pull up our socks. If we can play Comoros at home like that, then what about away? What about when we play Ivory Coast or even Lesotho? We need to raise our bar. I know FAZ are doing the best they can,” Mbesuma said.

Previous articleBrave Nchanga Rangers Promise to Spark in FAZ Super Division

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mbesuma: Pro’s Need to Show Some Class in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Chipolopolo legend Collins Mbesuma was not impressed with the performance of foreign based stars in Zambia’s opening 2023 Africa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Brave Nchanga Rangers Promise to Spark in FAZ Super Division

Sports sports - 0
Nchanga Rangers coach Robert Tembo says Brave are determined to compete favourably in the 2022/23 FAZ Super Division season. Nchanga are back in the big...
Read more

Frankie Musonda Joins Ayr United

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo defender Frankie Musonda has moved quickly to find a new club six days after leaving Scottish second tier club Raith Rovers. The 24-year-old defender...
Read more

Zesco United Promote Legends Jacob Banda and Kalengo to the Bench

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have promoted two club legends to Mumba Mumamba's bench that also sees a reshuffle to the first assistant position. Goalkeeper Jacob Banda, who...
Read more

CAF Envoys Arrows and Zesco Announce 2022/2022 Pre-Season Arrivals

Sports sports - 0
Zambia's 2022/2023 continental representatives Red Arrows and Zesco United have been very busy over the last week in the pre-season transfer market bolstering their...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.