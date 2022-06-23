Chipolopolo legend Collins Mbesuma was not impressed with the performance of foreign based stars in Zambia’s opening 2023 Africa Cup qualifying campaign matches.

Chipolopolo kicked off the AFCON qualifiers earlier this month with a 3-1 loss in Ivory Coast before edging visitors Comoros 2-1 at home in Lusaka.

In an interview on the Copperbelt, Mbesuma said there was no big difference in the performance between foreign based stars and local players.

“There must be a difference between professionals and local players in terms of performance,” Mbesuma said.

“As a professional you are above that level of locals. You play in England; you play in Europe so when you come back to the National Team the levels must differ with local players. If you call professionals and it is turning out to be the same with locals then we have a problem,” said the ex-Roan United and Kaiser Chiefs striker.

Mbesuma has told Chipolopolo to improve as the AFCON qualifiers continue in September.

“I think after winning the second game; chances of qualifying are there though it won’t be easy. I think we have to pull up our socks. If we can play Comoros at home like that, then what about away? What about when we play Ivory Coast or even Lesotho? We need to raise our bar. I know FAZ are doing the best they can,” Mbesuma said.