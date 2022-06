Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has named a 23-member squad for the 2022 COSAFA Cup to be hosted by South Africa next month.

Asanovic has assembled a squad composed of local players.

Some notables in the team include new Zesco United keeper Cyril Chibwe, Red Arrows defender Benedict Chepeshi, Kelvin Kampamba of Zesco United, Zanaco’s Kelvin Kapumbu and Warren Kunda of Green Eagles.

Zambia will kick off the COSAFA Cup campaign at the quarterfinal stage against the winners of Group A that comprises Botswana, Angola, Comoros, and Seychelles.

According to FAZ Media, the squad will enter camp on June 29 in Lusaka.

The regional championship will run from July 5-17 in Durban, South Africa.

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS:Cyril Chibwe (Zesco United), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows)

DEFENDERS:Prosper Chiluya, Allan Kapila, Benedict Chepeshi, (all Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Warren Kunda (Green Eagles)

MIDFIELDERS:Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Sadam Phiri (Red Arrows), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Gondwe, Harrison Chisala (both Nkana), Kelvin Kampamba, Spencer Sautu (Zesco United), Albert Kangwanda (Red Arrows), Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco)

STRIKERS:Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows), Enock Sakala jnr (Zesco United), Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos)