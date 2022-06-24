Government has clarified that the ongoing recruitment of education and health workers will be funded by the treasury and not dependent on the outcome of the International Monetary Fund negotiations.

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says Government has committed itself to finance the recruitment of the new education and health staff pointing out that this will be implemented soon once the formalities are completed.

Mr. Mweetwa has assured the people that the government cannot renege on its promise to increase staffing levels in the education and health sectors contrary to speculations that the recruitment will only be done after the conclusion of IMF and government negotiations.

Mr. Mweetwa says the recruitment process has been budgeted for by the government and is not in any way influenced by the IMF negotiations.

He was speaking in Pemba District when he opened Kaseya Mini Hospital, constructed in partnership with the Catholic Church valued at 16 Million Kwacha.

And the Minister has also commended the Catholic Church for their continued dedication in promoting social economic development in the education and health sector.

Mr. Mweetwa says this is in line with governments endeavour to ensure quality health care services are made available to all especially to rural communities.