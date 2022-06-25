9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 25, 2022
General News
Updated:

Parliament ratifies ACC board members and the Director General

By Chief Editor
Parliament has unanimously ratified the presidential appointments of Lawyers Musa Mwenye and Gilbert Phiri as Chairperson and Director General respectively of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

Others whose appointments have been ratified are retired Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe and Chad Muleza to serve as members of the judicial complaints commission (JCC),Irene Musonda Chongo Lamba,Dr Henry Bwanga Mbushi, and Dr O’brien Kaaba to serve as Chairperson and members of the Anti Corruption Commission board.

The house has also ratified the presidential appointments of Dr Pamela Towela Sambo,Reverend Emmanule Chikoya,Tom Shamakamba,Laura Miti and Christine Chama to serve as vice chairperson and commissioners of the Human Rights Commission respectively.

Contributing to debate on the ratifications, opposition members of parliament led by party Whip Stephen Kampyongo expressed reservations on the appointments of Mr Gilbert Phiri,Mr Chad Muleza and Dr Henry Mbushi who they said were known UPND members.

But Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo defended the appointments of the duo as deserved.

