The group calling itself the UPND Alliance Council of Presidents has said that it is greatly dismayed, alarmed, and shocked by insensitive and immature statements attributed to UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, against the alliance partners.

In a statement released to the media, UPND Alliance Spokesperson Daniel Shimunza said that Mr Mweetwa’s sentiments were irresponsible and have made some of the alliance partners to be apprehensive, because of the propaganda and disloyalty reposed in the alliance.

Dr Shimunza said that Mr Mweetwa should have confined himself to his functions as spokesperson of the UPND party and matters related to his ministerial functions adding that he overstepped his commentaries on matters related to government policy, which is the role of the chief government spokesperson.

Dr Shimunza has since advised Mr Mweetwa to restrain himself before he destroys the image of the republican president by seeking relevance in an undue manner.

Dr Shimunza has emphasized that the government’s aim is to foster the restoration of the rule of law, re-construct the broken economy, re-unite the country and reinstate the broken-down social order.

Below is the full statement

YOU ARE NOT AT OUR LEVEL, UPND ALLIANCE PARTNERS TELLS OFF UPND SPOKESPERSON CORNELIUS MWEETWA

The UPND-ALLIANCE COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS, has no time to indulge ourselves in petty issues, with those not at our level. Ours is seeking being relevant, and a commitment to assist His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, to deliver the change and Prosperity, to the People of Zambia, as we promised during the 12th August , 2021 General Elections. As an Alliance, we joined forces with our colleagues, to foster both the change, and afterwards serve in government together, what we promised to:

Restore the rule of law. Re- construct the broken economy. Re- Unite the country. Restore the broken down social order.

The UPND-ALLIANCE COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS, is greatly dismayed, alarmed, and shocked by the; unsolicited, unmeasured, unfortunate, irresponsible, overzealous, false, naive, insensitive, and immature statements, attributed to one Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, against the Alliance Partners, on Friday, 24th June , 2022, at the UPND secretariat in a Press Briefing.

It is such irresponsible and immature statements, which made some of our Alliance Partners ,to be apprehensive, because of the inadvertently insidious; deception, propaganda, and betrayal of the sacred trust, reposed in this Alliance.

Whereas, the said Provincial Minister, for Southern Province , should have confined himself to his functions as; Spokesperson of the UPND, as a Party, and matters related to his Provincial functions , but rather in a strange fashion, has recently exposed his ignorance and unmeasured utterances, by overstepping his commentaries on matters related to government policy, which is the role of the Chief government Spokesperson, sadly . Furthermore , he has also been over- stepping the roles of the Presidential Spokesperson, which are not his lane and functions, sadly. We urge him to forthwith restrain himself, before he destroys the image of the Republican President, by seeking relevance in an; undue, careless, and immature manner. For a man of his Stature, as a learned Counsel he should have had a more measured approach, to politics, which he lamentably has failed.

Whereas, the UPND Spokesperson, demeaned and minimised the contributions of the ALLIANCE Partners, as little in the 12th of August, 2021 General elections, the contrary is true.That it’s Members came only three months before the elections. That there was no contracts, for Cabinet or government jobs. That the Zambian people had already decided to change government, even without the alliance. All this is further from the actual truth, that he is ignorant of, and not privy to, at the Council of Presidents level, to which he does not belong, at his level as Provincial Minister, or as a Member of Parliament.

Therefore , the Council of Presidents, of the UPND-ALLIANCE, and all its Partners, hereby, for the record state the following:

That all Partners gave the UPND, a required National Character, which was marred, by tribal proclivities. That we answered the call of the Zambian people, to Unite, as Opposition Political Parties, against a brutal regime of the Patriotic Front ( PF). That political Alliances exist for power -sharing, everywhere in the world. That it was not a popular decision, to support the UPND at the time we joined the Alliance. That each Partner contributed overtly and covertly, to dislodge the PF government, and generate the extra 1 million votes of the 2.8 million votes. That the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, and his Running Mate, now Republican Vice President, were both Alliance Candidates. That to insult or demean the Alliance Partners, is invariably to do it to both the Republican President Mr . Hakainde Hichilema and the Vice President, who are Members of the Alliance. That agreements, as to power- sharing and Apointments, were discussed at various meetings, before and even after the General Elections, at Presidential level, which Mr. Mweetwa must respect if he is loyal to his Party President, and if he is a disciplined member thereof. That his statements, are misplaced and misleading, making the President and Vice President, as deceptive towards Partners, and the entire Country, if as he stated that is their position as a Party. If we contributed very little, why has the Now Republican President, Vice President, and entire Cabinet, continued to recognise the Alliance Partners in State functions? Is it not because we are Principals of this New Dawn government administration?

CONCLUSIVELY, LET ALL THOSE IN UPND, WHO PEDDLE THE NARRATIVE THAT THE ALLIANCE PARTNERS, ARE NOT PART OF THIS NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT, BECAUSE THEY CONTRIBUTED VERY LITTLE, ASK THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT TO SAY THAT PUBLICLY. THEN THE PARTNERS WILL GLADLY OBLIGE, BUT LETS SEE THE GHASTLY CONSEQUENCES, THEREOF, COUNTRYWIDE.

BY:

DR. DANIEL MVULA SHIMUNZA.

UPND-ALLIANCE SPOKESPERSON