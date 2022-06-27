Technology and Science Minister, Felix Mutati has said that the government has secured a market for agricultural equipment to be manufactured by Saint Mawaggali Trades Training Institute in Choma.

Mr. Mutati says his ministry is in the process of engaging the private sector which will lead the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will see the institute supply agricultural equipment on a commercial scale.

Speaking in Choma when he and Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze, toured the institute, Mr. Mutati expressed satisfaction with the quality of skills imparted in the students and the modern machinery at St. Mawaggali.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mutati has commended the institute for enrolling 170 students using the Constituency Development Fund -CDF- bursaries component.

He said there have been complaints on procedures and uptake of CDF but noted that St. Mawaggali is a practical example of how institutions can make use of funds.

AND Saint Mawaggali Principal, Tom Kampamba, said the institute has the capacity to produce agricultural equipment and desks using its recently procured modern equipment.

He added that the increased enrollment will result in expanded revenue generation to the institution.