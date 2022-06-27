9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

The FIC Report to be presented to Law enforcement agencies without any alterations-HH

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines The FIC Report to be presented to Law enforcement agencies without...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the 2021 Financial Intelligence Centre trends report will be presented to law enforcement agencies without any alterations.

Commenting on the FIC report on arrival from the Commonwealth Heads of State meeting in Rwanda, President Hichilema said that this time around there will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

President Hichilema said that he has not yet gone through the report but is not surprised that the report highlights people who put their hands in public funds.

President Hichilema said that the fight against corruption should not be reduced to ethnicity when law enforcement agencies act on the report, adding that people cannot take away what belongs to the public and hide behind an ethnic group.

The Head of State has encouraged the media to go through the (FIC) report and play an oversight role.

And President Hichilema said the new government needs to introduce itself to all nations in order to have a good relationship with the global community.

He said no country can operate as an island and that is why the trips that he is undertaking are necessary.

President Hichilema said one of the things that took him to the European Union headquarters in Belgium is the setting up of a 150 billion Euros fund for construction which is only accessed on first come first serve basis and the quality of projects presented.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema said the government signed an agreement in Rwanda to grow that Country’s food in Zambia which will in the long run improve the price offered to the farmers.

Previous articleHH’s fight against corruption: Cutting through the noise

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

The FIC Report to be presented to Law enforcement agencies without any alterations-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the 2021 Financial Intelligence Centre trends report will be presented to law enforcement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND Alliance Council of Presidents shocked and dismayed by comments Made by Cornelius Mweetwa against them

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The group calling itself the UPND Alliance Council of Presidents has said that it is greatly dismayed, alarmed, and shocked by insensitive and immature...
Read more

Miles Sampa has no right to advise the New Dawn Government on how to handle KCM

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Copperbelt-based good governance activist Peter Mulenga has said people should detach politics from the issue surrounding the ownership of Konkola Copper Mines. Mr. Mulenga was...
Read more

The UPND Government is being vengeful-Kambwili

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili has said his recent arrest over the offence of expressing hatred and ridicule for...
Read more

More Civil Society Organisations castigated UPND Presidential Advisor William Banda

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
More Civil Society Organisations have castigated UPND Presidential Advisor and experienced politician William Banda for issuing patriarchal sexist remarks against New Heritage Party President...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.