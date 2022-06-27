President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the 2021 Financial Intelligence Centre trends report will be presented to law enforcement agencies without any alterations.

Commenting on the FIC report on arrival from the Commonwealth Heads of State meeting in Rwanda, President Hichilema said that this time around there will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

President Hichilema said that he has not yet gone through the report but is not surprised that the report highlights people who put their hands in public funds.

President Hichilema said that the fight against corruption should not be reduced to ethnicity when law enforcement agencies act on the report, adding that people cannot take away what belongs to the public and hide behind an ethnic group.

The Head of State has encouraged the media to go through the (FIC) report and play an oversight role.

And President Hichilema said the new government needs to introduce itself to all nations in order to have a good relationship with the global community.

He said no country can operate as an island and that is why the trips that he is undertaking are necessary.

President Hichilema said one of the things that took him to the European Union headquarters in Belgium is the setting up of a 150 billion Euros fund for construction which is only accessed on first come first serve basis and the quality of projects presented.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema said the government signed an agreement in Rwanda to grow that Country’s food in Zambia which will in the long run improve the price offered to the farmers.