Kellys Kaunda, the Chief Information Officer for 12K Energy Group, has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to replace his entire media team at Statehouse.

Posting on his Facebook page in reaction to what he described as taking his article out of context, Mr Kaunda accused the current media team to have let the president down and warned that soon the president will realise how a scam the team is.

Mr Kaunda listed a number of incidents where the media team had let the president down and cautioned that if the president chooses to keep his media team, he will have no one except himself to blame should Zambians continue to misperceive his moves.

Below is the full post

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST REPLACE THE ENTIRE STATE HOUSE MEDIA TEAM

The Watchdog, run by some members of the President’s media team has taken my article this morning out of context. The lamentations regarding staff turnover after the change of government was made by UPND members on a panel that included Dr. Munshya, who is now High Commissioner-designate to Australia.

Deceitfully, the State House media team left out this fact, typical of how they always covered stories even when they were in the opposition. This line of media communication will not cut it now that you are in State House.

So far, you have lamentably let down President Hakainde Hichilema and the country at large. Responding to my article doesn’t come anywhere nearer what is expected of you. You may hoodwink a few people around you but not any communicator worth his salt.

Here is how you have lamentably failed President Hakainde Hichilema.

When he announced his cabinet along with new ministries, some of which include the Green Economy, did any of you lay out any strategic communication plan to unpack the concept of a green economy and how it is related to climate change policies?

When the President made his inaugural speech to the UN General Assembly, did any of you even realize that the man was outlining his foreign policy objectives by rolling out a communication strategy to this effect?

The President set up a public/private dialogue forum, did any of you communicators at State House demonstrate how big this development was in policy formulation and implementation or business/state relations and their relevance to national development?

The President makes one of the most important speeches of his career before the EU parliament, did you demonstrate any knowledge of what that speech meant and how it should be received?

The President has touted the increase in CDF as a major development in Zambia, has any of you media team members demonstrated any knowledge regarding public policy implementation and how this may be communicated to secure a public understanding of what it means?

I can go on and on.

This President is way beyond your paygrade. You have scammed the man into believing that you are the right people for the job. Yes, I have the right to be angry because, I alone, can handle the job you have lamentably failed. And believe you me, should this President offer me to run the State House media team, I will accept because I owe it to the Zambian people.

The man you are serving ran an empire in the private sector where merit was the currency of trade. If you think he is not going to realise that his media team is a scam, you are out of your minds. If he chooses to keep you, he has no one except himself to blame should Zambians continue to misperceive his moves.