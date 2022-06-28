Ndola District Commissioner (DC), Joseph Phiri has engaged some cement manufacturing companies to help with road rehabilitation in the area.

Mr. Phiri says roads in Ndola especially those in the Central Business District (CBD) need quick attention as they are in a poor condition.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Phiri said cement companies and other stakeholders should come on board and rehabilitate some of the roads through their Corporate Social Responsibility.

He has expressed happiness that some companies such as Zambezi Portland, Zmart, Neelkanth Lime, and others have already come on board, and works on some roads have intensified.

Mr. Phiri added that government alone cannot manage to attend to the needs of the people as it has a lot of competing needs, hence the need for the business community to come on board.

And Zambezi Portland Cement Chief Executive Officer, Gomeli Litana has assured that the company is always ready to partner with government on matters of development.

Mr. Litana said the company is also ready to cross-pollinate ideas on how best to construct roads that will stand the test of time.

He noted that there is a need for government to start constructing concrete roads which are durable.

Mr. Litana added that concrete roads will also result in the creation of new jobs in the cement industry.