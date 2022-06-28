The Drug Enforcement Commission of Zambia (DEC) says youths have become major victims of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Zambia.

DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said that after the Covid -19 outbreak there has been an increased number of youths who have engaged themselves into drug abuse and illicit trafficking

Mr. Kamanga said this during a Zambian National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Update program in Lusaka yesterday.

He urged parents to be aware of their children’s behavior and to be quick in noticing changes of behavior in their children.

Mr Kamanga was speaking ahead of the commemoration of the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, dubbed “fighting drugs and substance abuse through strong families and health lifestyle” which falls every year on June 28.

Mr Kamanga urged parents to engage with their children and sensitize on the effects of drug abuse and illicit trafficking to create awareness amongst their children.

“Awareness activities, such as roadshows, street talks, visiting school, churches and market places to sensitize the dangers of drug abuse are some of the activities the DEC is doing,” he noted.

Mr Kamanga appealed to the government to build a national rehabilitation centre that will ensure that people are reformed and rehabilitated to become better citizens.