Ex-Chipolopolo and Portsmouth striker Collins Mbesuma says forward Patson Daka has done well so far at Premier League side Leicester City.

Zambian striker Daka, a £23m signing from RB Salzburg last summer, netted 11 goals in his first season in blue to finish as the club’s third-highest scorer.

However, he had a difficult conclusion to the campaign, scoring just once in his final 15 outings.

In an interview, Mbesuma said Daka should be consistent ahead of his second season at Leicester.

“I think he has done well,” Mbesuma said.

Mbesuma made four Premier League appearances for Portsmouth between 2005 and 2006.

“I think what he just needs is just consistency,” he said.

“For sure he is playing under good coaches and a good environment.I think he just has to keep on improving,” Mbesuma said.

Daka scored 60 goals over the previous two seasons with Salzburg before shifting to Leicester last summer.