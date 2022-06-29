9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Economy
Zambia on course to attain 70% Covid-19 vaccination target – Masebo

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo has expressed optimism of Zambia’s quest to reach 70 percent of the Covid-19 vaccination target by July this year.

Ms. Masebo says government is using the decentralization process by using local leadership to enhance its vaccination coverage in all parts of the country.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka , when World Bank Managing Director, Anshula Kant visited her at her office.

She attributed the increased covid-19 vaccination response to the support rendered to the country by cooperating partners such as the World Bank.

The Minister said the World Bank through its Covid-19 emergency response funding provided to Zambia 3 million United States dollars targeted at strengthening its response capacity through the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Ms. Masebo explained that the resources have so far been used to recruit temporary vital staff specifically to deal with covid-19 health care services.

She further thanked the World Bank for the continued support to the Zambian health care system by providing support to strengthen its capacity.

She cited the support to the ZNPHI and the African Center for Disease Control as some of the projects funded by the World Bank that Zambia is benefiting from.

” We want to thank you for your support to the health care service provision to Zambia, among them is the covid-19 emergency response programme, such measures have helped us to scale up our vaccination drive and am optimistic that by July we will reach the 70 %,” she said.

And World Bank Managing Director Anshula Kant has promised to continue providing support to Zambia to improve its health care service provision.

” We appreciate our collaboration with Zambia and we are ready to support you in all the areas of development in the provision of improved health care services,” she said.

The World Bank Group Managing Director who is also Chief Finance Officer is in the country for a three day working visit where she has held h meetings with the President Hakainde Hichilema, Secretary to Treasury and Bank of Zambia officials.

Ms. Kant has also visited a World Bank funded farm project,she is expected to leave tomorrow after concluding her scheduled business to Zambia.

