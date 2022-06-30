9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Digitalized National Registration Card commences in Muchinga

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Digitalized National Registration Card commences in Muchinga
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has commenced the Integrated National Registration Information System (INRIS) end user training in Muchinga Province.

Mpika District Commissioner, David Siame says the training will equip officers with knowledge on the implementation of the Digitalized National Registration Card (NRC) system.

Mr. Siame was speaking in a speech read for him by Mpika District Administrative Officer, Bwalya Kaniki during the opening of the training for INRIS end users in the province.

He further said the purpose of the training is to equip officers in the province under the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship on the use of the Integrated National Registration System (INRIS).

Mr. Siame said the manual and paper-based system of the current National Registration Card (NRC) system has proved to be easy for foreigners and ineligible persons to register as Zambian citizens.

“With the INRIS, there will be a national identity number issued at birth as opposed to when a citizen is 16 years old,” said Mr. Siame.

And Muchinga Principal Registration Officer, Alice Mwape said despite the old system having served well since independence, it has a lot of challenges which include duplications.

Ms. Mwape has urged the officers undergoing training to ensure that they acquire knowledge required on the operations of the new system as they prepare to start the registration process in the province.

“You are the ones who will be operating this system, hence it is of great importance that you pay attention and acquire the necessary knowledge,” said Ms. Mwape.

She added that government has set a tone of development for the next five years hence officers should ensure that they execute accordingly.

Previous articleZambia seeks enhanced health sector ties with Czech Republic

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Digitalized National Registration Card commences in Muchinga

Government has commenced the Integrated National Registration Information System (INRIS) end user training in Muchinga Province. Mpika District Commissioner, David...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New dawn administration will continue to strive in creating an enabling environment for SMEs

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has assured Macro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) that the new dawn administration will continue...
Read more

Italy hails relations shared with Zambia

Economy Support Editor - 0
Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonino Maggiore has expressed gratitude over the long-standing relationship that his country enjoys with the Zambian government. Ambassador Maggiore is optimistic...
Read more

Over 45,000 pupils in N/Province re-admitted to secondary schools

Economy Support Editor - 0
Over 45,000 pupils have been re-admitted to Secondary schools in Northern Province following the introduction of the free education policy. This came to light during...
Read more

Konkola Copper Mines and Zanaco plan to increase business volumes

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) and ZANACO Bank have agreed to deepen their business partnership with possibilities of the bank increasing its short to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.