Thursday, June 30, 2022
Italy hails relations shared with Zambia

By Support Editor
Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonino Maggiore has expressed gratitude over the long-standing relationship that his country enjoys with the Zambian government.

Ambassador Maggiore is optimistic that the warm relationship that the two peoples share will continue being strengthened with more bilateral engagements.

The Ambassador was speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International airport when he witnessed the arrival of 5,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines that his country donated to the Zambian government.

He commended the government for vaccinating up to 43 percent of its population, against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Maggiore pointed out that his country will continue to help Zambia in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure that more people get vaccinated.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Lackson Kasonka who received the vaccines on behalf of the government thanked the Italian government for working with his government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Kasonka explained that Italy has for a long time been assisting the Zambian government in the area of health and social services.

He added that the provision of vaccines is the game changer in the campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Kasonka noted that through friendships with the international community, the country has continued to receive the vaccines for protection against the COVID-19.

He appealed to Ambassador Maggiore to convey his gratitude on behalf of Zambians to the Italian government, for the support given to eradicate the pandemic which is still affecting people’s liv

