9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Lions in Isoka continue terrorising humans/livestock

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News Lions in Isoka continue terrorising humans/livestock
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Several villagers in Katyetye’s Chiefdom in Isoka District of Muchinga province are leaving in fear following continued attacks of a human being and livestock by stray Lions.
Isoka District Commissioner, Collins Sichivula has confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) today.

Mr Sichivula said the lions Killed two cows and one pig in Katyetye village on Tuesday this week.

He explained that reports of lions terrorising people and livestock started on June 18, 2022 when they killed and ate Innocent Siwale of Kazilamawe village in Katyetye chiefdom.

“I received fresh report of the lions killing three domestic animals in Katyetye village yesterday”, he said.

Mr. Sichivula stated that officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) have been deployed to the area to help in controlling the Lions.

“The Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) has Authorised people in the area who have licensed fire Arms to kill lions in Katyetye chiefdom as it takes a long time for the wildlife officers to reach the scene of attack,” the DC added.

Meanwhile a check by the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) has revealed that paw makings of Hyenas have also been spotted in Katyetye Kazilamawe villages for the last seven days.

Previous articleZambia Trade Fair open gates

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Lions in Isoka continue terrorising humans/livestock

Several villagers in Katyetye's Chiefdom in Isoka District of Muchinga province are leaving in fear following continued attacks of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Succession wrangles in the Mushili Chiefdom takes a new twist

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Succession wrangles in the Mushili Chiefdom of the Lamba People of Masaiti District on the Copperbelt have taken a new twist with Hector Mpengula...
Read more

Strange knee-jerking disease breaks out among Lunte STEM pupils

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
An unknown illness has broken out at Lunte Girls STEM School in Lunte district in Northern Province which is causing knee-jerking among the girls. The...
Read more

Zambezi Town to have an extra 40 boreholes

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The ministry of local government and rural development says it is drilling over 40 new boreholes in Zambezi Town. In addition, 80 existing...
Read more

Communities urged to hold decision makers accountable

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Save Environment People Agency (SEPA) says lack of enhanced capacity building on forest dependency, has contributed to high rate of environmental degradation. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.