Several villagers in Katyetye’s Chiefdom in Isoka District of Muchinga province are leaving in fear following continued attacks of a human being and livestock by stray Lions.

Isoka District Commissioner, Collins Sichivula has confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) today.

Mr Sichivula said the lions Killed two cows and one pig in Katyetye village on Tuesday this week.

He explained that reports of lions terrorising people and livestock started on June 18, 2022 when they killed and ate Innocent Siwale of Kazilamawe village in Katyetye chiefdom.

“I received fresh report of the lions killing three domestic animals in Katyetye village yesterday”, he said.

Mr. Sichivula stated that officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) have been deployed to the area to help in controlling the Lions.

“The Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) has Authorised people in the area who have licensed fire Arms to kill lions in Katyetye chiefdom as it takes a long time for the wildlife officers to reach the scene of attack,” the DC added.

Meanwhile a check by the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) has revealed that paw makings of Hyenas have also been spotted in Katyetye Kazilamawe villages for the last seven days.