9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

USAID commits $60 million towards addressing Zambia’s economic challenges

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines USAID commits $60 million towards addressing Zambia’s economic challenges
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United States government has committed to contribute over 60 million United Stated dollars to Zambia to help address some of the economic challenges the country is facing.

USAID Administrator, Samantha Power said 9 million United States Dollars will go towards addressing the immediate effects of high fuel prices and food insecurity in the country.

Ms Power noted that the 30 million United States Dollars will go towards boosting trade and investment in the country to attract foreign markets and the other 20 million United States Dollars will go towards Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs).

She added that the other 4 million United States Dollars will go towards addressing some of the legal reforms arising from integrity and corruption among other things.

The Administrator announced this investment yesterday when she paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at State House yesterday.

Ms Power added that the US government is committed to supporting Zambia’s democratic advances by addressing issues of economic humanitarian and geopolitical issues.

She however commended government for the excellent reform agenda of the country adding that the US government will continue to support Zambia so that the country can be reformed to become a better country.

Ms Power said 10 months ago, Zambia was filled with things to deal with corruption and high inflation rates adding that the world can see the commitment that the new government is doing to change the picture.

And President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the United States government for the unwavering support that they have continued to give Zambia.

Mr Hichilema noted that the United States government has supported Zambia in almost all the sectors of the economy starting from education, health and water reticulation among others.

He said the funds that the US government has committed to give Zambia will go a long way in addresses some economic challenges.

The Head of State noted that the funds will help balance the economy and in turn market Zambia internationally.

HH with USAID Administrator, Samantha Power
HH with USAID Administrator, Samantha Power

Previous articleILO says countries should provide protection to expatriates

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

USAID commits $60 million towards addressing Zambia’s economic challenges

The United States government has committed to contribute over 60 million United Stated dollars to Zambia to help address...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Emmanuel Mwamba wonders why Mumbi Phiri has not been brought before the court

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee and Deputy Chairperson of Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has expressed concern that former...
Read more

New Dawn Ministers threaten to quit, accuses HH of undermining them

Headlines Chief Editor - 59
Several Ministers working in the New Dawn administration are unhappy with President Hakainde Hichilema’s style of leadership accusing him of undermining them. The Ministers are...
Read more

Kellys Kaunda advises President Hakainde Hichilema to replace his entire media team at Statehouse

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Kellys Kaunda, the Chief Information Officer for 12K Energy Group, has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to replace his entire media team at Statehouse. Posting on...
Read more

President Hichilema commends World Bank’s support for Zambia’s economic restoration programme

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the World Bank Group for its continued support to Zambia’s economic restoration programme. And President Hichilema has also...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.