Rural News
Updated:

High levels of malnutrition in Mwense worry govt.

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Roy Mwansa has expressed concern over the high levels of malnutrition in Mwense district.

Mr. Mwansa expressed the concern in a speech read on his behalf by Mwense District Commissioner, Happystone Mwape during the District Nutrition Coordinating Committee (DNCC) learning event.

Mr. Mwansa said Mwense is the worst hit in the province in terms of stunting with statistics indicating that over 47 percent children under two years are stunted.

He called for concerted efforts by the DNCC and cooperating partners to improve the nutrition status in the district in particular and the province as a whole.

“The Provincial Administration is committed to fight against all forms of malnutrition in the province especially in the first 1000 most critical days,” Mr. Mwansa added.

He said the malnutrition levels in the province stands at 45 percent translating into over 117, 000 under five children stunted and that the burden of malnutrition and its effects are of great public health concern.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary thanked the German Corporation (GIZ) and other cooperating partners for their unwavering support towards food and nutrition security programmes in the province.

And speaking at the same occasion, District Administrative Officer, Mulenga Muonga said GIZ in collaboration with DNCC has been implementing the Food and Nutrition Security Enhanced Resilience (FANSER) project in three districts of Luapula province.

Mr. Muonga said the aim of the project is to improve the nutrition status for women of reproductive age and children under the age of two through increased knowledge about nutrition.

“Good nutrition status can be achieved and sustained if individuals within families and communities are food secure.” He said.

Meanwhile, Communication and Advocacy Technical Working Group Chairperson, James Chanda who is also District Forestry Officer pledged to implement various intervention aimed at lowering the stunting levels in the district.

