The Ministry of Finance and National Planning has in June 2022, released a total of K1.3 billion for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), social cash transfer programme, food security pack, and purchase of drugs and medical supplies.

Of the resources released the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) got K605 million for on-going constituency-level capital projects, countrywide. This brings the total CDF releases in 2022 to K2 billion – representing 50% budget performance on this expenditure item. In this regard, the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, takes this opportunity to appeal to stakeholders in the CDF implementation chain to scale-up activities and ensure that the absorption capacity is enhanced so that the intended objectives met.

Furthermore, K411.9 million has been funded to the Ministry of Health for purchase of drugs and medical supplies – bringing the total releases for the period under review to K2.7 billion. This represents 79.6 percent budget performance.

Social protection programmes have received K269.3 million this month for expenditure related to the food security pack and social cash transfer programmes. The total releases for the period January to June now stands at K1.9 billion – representing a performance of 45 percent; albeit, in line with programme schedules. The foregoing funding measures by the Treasury reflect the Government’s commitment to uplifting the living conditions of the people of Zambia while upholding budget credibility and predictability.

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning wishes to encourage institutions like the Public Service Pensions Fund, through established channels, to ensure that they give quarterly updates on their activities of public interest like pension payments, so that our people countrywide remain well-informed. Although no funding has been made in June, 2022, the Treasury has for the period January to June, 2022, released the entire K2, 067, 042, 479 allocated for pensions in the 2022 National Budget. This action was taken to ensure that outstanding pension dues are cleared. Further allocations will be made for pensions through supplementary budget proposals to be presented soon to parliament for approval.

We also take this opportunity to re-affirm the announcement made earlier by the Minister that a mid-year budget and economic performance review forum will be held in July, 2022. At this event, comprehensive details on the performance of the budget and other developmental matters for the period January to June, 2022 will be shared and discussed in line with the anticipated improved implementation of the 2022 National Budget in the second half of the year.