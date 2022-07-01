Vice President Mutale Nalumango has told Parliament that the government has not made any decisions to sell state-owned telecommunications company Zamtel as reported in some quarters of society.

Mrs Nalumango said that neither the Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati nor the Company Managing Director discussed the sale of Zamtel when Mr Mutati toured the company last month.

The Vice President said recapitalizing the company is not the same as selling and has explained that the government is giving an opportunity to Zamtel to work with others and find a way of saving the entity.

The Vice President was responding to Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo during the Vice President’s question time who wanted to know whether or not the government was selling Zamtel as reported.

During the Vice President question time in parliament, the Vice President also warned Zambians to brace themselves for more fuel price hikes, adding that the UPND government has no control at all on the fuel hike as the international market dictates the pricing of the commodity.

“But you are saying that the prices are going up, when fuel goes up it affects other commodities, and I have explained through ERB that the increase in fuel prices is beyond our control, but there is also a good general performance of the economy by people who do business, sometimes we want to cash in, so we need some consistency. Some things take a bit of time, and we know that the indicators we are seeing are just pointing at the good times that are coming and they are coming, we should brace ourselves for hiked fuel prices because it is not under our control,” she said.

Vice-President Nalumango also assured the people of Zambia that all the promises made by the UPND while in the opposition will be fulfilled and that there’s no way her government would apologize for the 30 000 recruitment of teachers, 11 000 recruitment of health workers, free education and other promises it made while in the opposition and have now come to pass.

“We are nine months in office and you have seen some of the promises being fulfilled, we didn’t promise that everything will be done at once, but surely there is stability in the economy even in the pricing, you are talking about the Presidential Jet, wait nobody comes and just say let it go, just wait and see. Whatever we promised shall come to pass. The promises shall be fulfilled and apologize for what? We should apologize for free education, we should apologize for decentralization, we should apologize for increasing CDF, we should apologize for recruiting 30 000 teachers, we should apologize for recruiting 11 000 health workers? All these things need money and we have managed in just 9 months, Zambians should not listen to some friends who pretend as if they have a way out,” said Vice President Nalumango.

And responding to Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo who wanted to know whether the government plans to review the FRA maize floor price, Mrs. Nalumango says farmers in the country are free to sell their maize to other buyers offering a different price than the K160 offered by the Food Reserve Agency for a 50kg bag of white maize