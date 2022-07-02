A 76-year-old man of European origin committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Lusaka around lunchtime on 1st July, 2022.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has identified the deceased as Dusan Kermavner of Manda Hill area in Lusaka.

Mr Mwale has confirmed in a statement that the deceased who is a Slovenian national is alleged to have shot himself inside his house using a Revolver.

Police visited the incident scene and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the floor inside the house.

Mr Mwale said a Pistol Revolver together with five rounds of ammunition was found near the body of the deceased.

Police have since opened an inquiry file into the incident.

Mr. Mwale concluded:”Body of the deceased is in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem. Police have opened an inquiry file into the incident.”