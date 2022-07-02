9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 2, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

A 76 year old man of European origin shoots himself in the head in Lusaka

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News A 76 year old man of European origin shoots himself in the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 76-year-old man of European origin committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Lusaka around lunchtime on 1st July, 2022.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has identified the deceased as Dusan Kermavner of Manda Hill area in Lusaka.

Mr Mwale has confirmed in a statement that the deceased who is a Slovenian national is alleged to have shot himself inside his house using a Revolver.

Police visited the incident scene and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the floor inside the house.

Mr Mwale said a Pistol Revolver together with five rounds of ammunition was found near the body of the deceased.

Police have since opened an inquiry file into the incident.

“A 76-year-old man identified as Dusan Kermavner of Manda Hill area in Lusaka committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. The deceased who is a Slovenian national is alleged to have shot himself inside his house using a Revolver. The matter was reported to Police by his son aged 34,” Mr Mwale said.

“Police visited the scene and found the deceased lying in the pool of blood on the floor inside the house.A Pistol Revolver together with five rounds of ammunition was found near the body of the deceased. The incident occurred on July 1, 2022, around 12:55 hours.”

Mr. Mwale concluded:”Body of the deceased is in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem. Police have opened an inquiry file into the incident.”

Previous articleUSA happy with governments’ zeal in fighting corruption – USAID

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

A 76 year old man of European origin shoots himself in the head in Lusaka

A 76-year-old man of European origin committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Lusaka around lunchtime on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

USA happy with governments’ zeal in fighting corruption – USAID

General News Chief Editor - 0
The United States government says they will continue supporting Zambia because of the zeal it has exhibited in fighting corruption. USAID Administrator Samantha Power said...
Read more

ECZ Registers only 1,527 new voters from 9 provincial districts since the start of the process last month

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has only registered a total of 1,527 new voters from 9 provincial districts in Zambia since the commencement...
Read more

Malawian Minister impressed with Zambia’s reduced child marriages and gender based violence cases

General News Chief Editor - 4
Visiting Malawian Minister of Gender Agness Nkhoma has commended the Zambian government over the reduction in cases of early Child Marriages and Gender Based...
Read more

Two Chienge residents jailed 24 months with hard labour for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 28
Two men of Chienge district in Luapula Province were last week on Friday June 24th 2022, sentenced to 24 months imprisonment with hard...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.