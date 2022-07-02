Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has given 48 hours to Lusaka Times and Tikambeko News to retract stories published on their online platforms alleging that some Cabinet Ministers want to resign from their ministerial positions. Mrs Kasanda who is also Chief Government Spokesperson described the stories published by the named online media platforms as disheartening.

Speaking during a media briefing today, Mrs Kasanda said at no point did Tikambeko News interview her over the story attributed to her on its online platform. Mrs Kasanda indicated during the media briefing that on June 30th she never had any engagement or interview with Tikambeko News. The Minister said the online publication was peddling lies to allege that she had an interview with them.

“At no point did I address the UPND members, my family or friends over the same,” stated the Minister.

Mrs Kasanda said it is saddening that some media platforms have decided to take the root of publishing falsehoods. She stated that peddling falsehoods will not take the country forward. The Minister has since directed people behind the spreading of falsehood on social media to immediately stop.

She wondered why the people behind the publishing of fake news are targeting the women folk. The Minister complained that women have continued being bullied via online a development she said has contributed to women shunning to join politics.

She said unfair attacks on women have contributed to low numbers of women participating in decision making positions. Mrs Kasanda was reacting to a story published by Tikambeko News where it alleged that Mrs Kasanda assured UPND members that she has no intentions of resigning from the party.

“Am not one of them intending to resign, says Chushi Kasanda as assures the UPND members,” she said.

Meanwhile the Information and Media Minister assured the country that no Cabinet Minister has any intentions of resigning from their Ministerial positions as reported in the media.

Reacting to a story published by Lusaka times on the 29th of June 2022, where it alleged that some Ministers are threatening to resign from their positions.

“The new dawn Ministers threaten to resign, accuse the President of undermining them.”

Mrs Kasanda said President Hichilema is not micromanaging any of the cabinet Ministers as alleged by the article published by Lusaka times.

Mrs Kasanda has since assured the country that no Cabinet Minister has intentions of resigning from the UPND government.

“I want to assure the country today that there is no single Minister that is resigning from the UPND government. No single Minister is ready to leave their Ministries or government.”

She said all the serving Cabinet Ministers are ready to work with the new dawn government. We have no intentions whatsoever.

Mrs Kasanda questioned why Ministers would want to resign when the government is delivering on its promises.

She said the UPND government is fulfilling the promises it made to the Zambian people ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The Chief Government Spokesperson has implored people publishing falsehoods to desist and accept that there can only be one Minister at time.

Mrs Kasanda has since cautioned the media to refrain from abusing freedom of expression by publishing fake stories.