Parliament on Thursday unanimously approved to increase up to 17% salaries and allowances paid to Members of Parliament.

The increment means that MPs will on average take home K80,000 and be entitled to K3,000 per sitting and enjoy a US$120,000 car loan.

During debate held in camera, all MPs including those from the ruling UPND adopted the report from the Parliamentary Reforms and Modernisation Committee which recommended that salaries and other benefits be adjusted upwards.

The report was submitted by Committee Vice Chairperson Princess Kasune who is also Keembe UPND MP.

When the report was due to be presented, Speaker Nelly Mutti ordered that all members of the public and the media vacate the chamber.

She also ordered Parliament TV and any other broadcasting stations to stop broadcasting as the matter to be considered was a “House Keeping” matter.

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Local Government Ministet Gary Nkombo and Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe are all Members of the Committee.

Two weeks ago, Lusaka Times exclusively revealed that MPs had resolved to push for an increment in their salaries and other benefits.