Parliament on Thursday unanimously approved to increase up to 17% salaries and allowances paid to Members of Parliament.
The increment means that MPs will on average take home K80,000 and be entitled to K3,000 per sitting and enjoy a US$120,000 car loan.
During debate held in camera, all MPs including those from the ruling UPND adopted the report from the Parliamentary Reforms and Modernisation Committee which recommended that salaries and other benefits be adjusted upwards.
The report was submitted by Committee Vice Chairperson Princess Kasune who is also Keembe UPND MP.
When the report was due to be presented, Speaker Nelly Mutti ordered that all members of the public and the media vacate the chamber.
She also ordered Parliament TV and any other broadcasting stations to stop broadcasting as the matter to be considered was a “House Keeping” matter.
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Local Government Ministet Gary Nkombo and Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe are all Members of the Committee.
Two weeks ago, Lusaka Times exclusively revealed that MPs had resolved to push for an increment in their salaries and other benefits.
They are telling you to tighten your belts meanwhile they are enjoying sitting allowances to shout “heya heya” and $120,000 dollar car loans which they will never pay back as it will deducted from their gratuity. A top of the range full spec Toyota Hilux GR SPORT 4 Door Double Cab costs £50,000 in the UK which translates to $60,000 …what is an MP going to buy with $120.000?
In the midist of a crisis, it’s the people who are already well off who award themselves an increment. The vulnerable are told to to wait because the new deal is working on improving their lives. Fuel has just increased sharply, food prices will follow becaus ethis will trigger expensive transportation. Why order members of the public to vacated? Bally will fix it? He has alread fixed it for politicians!
Hahaha we warned you. Can you read the name and party of the lady mp who submitted this proposal? This is all upnds doing. You thought those f00ls wanted to save you from poverty? They are in this to solve their own poverty. Continue suffering until 2026
So the rest of the working class are on a wage freeze while the servants of the people before even one year is over have already increased their salaries and allowances. Is this the change we stood in line for 6 hours for?
Politics is business and not a service. While the hike of fuel prices will hurt the people who voted for these fat oafs, the oafs have managed to offset the hike by awarding themselves fat wages.
Look at the ignorant UK based Impostor he forgets that all the MPs used a PF MP to table this bill…they all hid behind that MP.