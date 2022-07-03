9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 3, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Announcement to publicise successful teacher applicants cheers NAQEZ

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Announcement to publicise successful teacher applicants cheers NAQEZ
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has expressed happiness that the Teaching Service Commission has finally announced the revised date on which to publish names of successful candidates as new teachers.

In a press statement made available to the media yesterday, NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa said that before the announcement was made, the silence that engulfed the 2022 teacher recruitment exercise was depressing.

Mr. Chansa stated that the silence had potential to erode the confidence and excitement which the planned recruitment of 30,000 teachers has brought in the country.

He observed that with its new development, stakeholders and all the more than 100,000 unemployed teachers will now look forward to the 15th of July 2022 with renewed hopes and expectations.

Mr. Chansa added that he hopes that the final list will still respect the decisions which were made by respective district human resource committees in all the provinces.

He observed that the recruitment of 30,000 teachers if actualized, will be historical, unprecedented and commendable adding that this will be the first time that the Zambian government would have employed this number of teachers at once.

Mr Chansa further stated that as an organisation that is interested in quality education, this exercise is very important because it will go a long way in improving the staffing levels in schools.

He noted that healthy pupil-teacher ratios are needed now for effective teaching and learning in all the schools in the country.

Previous articleState House summoned Chushi Kasanda, demanding that she exculpates herself over Cabinet revolt leak

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Announcement to publicise successful teacher applicants cheers NAQEZ

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has expressed happiness that the Teaching Service Commission has finally...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

State House summoned Chushi Kasanda, demanding that she exculpates herself over Cabinet revolt leak

General News Chief Editor - 0
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda was on Thursday summoned to State House and accused of leaking information over some Cabinet Ministers planning to...
Read more

An illegal miner dies from suspected internal injuries while nine others escape unhurt

General News Chief Editor - 0
An illegal miner has died from suspected internal injuries while nine others have escaped unhurt after the ground collapsed in a pit at...
Read more

ACJ delighted with Cabinet’s tabling of Children’s Code Bill 2022

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Advocacy for Child Justice (ACJ) has commended government for approving the Children’s Code Bill 2022 which will help enhance the children’s rights and...
Read more

Fund young’s people innovations

General News Chief Editor - 0
ZESCO Information Technology Security Engineer, Frank Chibesakunda has called on various stakeholders to help young upcoming technologists with funds to expand their innovations. Mr.Chibesakunda said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.