Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has called on Zambians to respect and preserve their culture.

Speaking during the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Fundraising Galla Dinner in Kasama, the Paramount Chief said people of all tribes should endeavor to preserve their culture because it is the backbone and uniting factor of any nation.

He pointed out that culture defines the evolutionary identity and keeps people bonded in the spirit of Ubuntu.

The Traditional Leader started that Traditional ceremonies are essential because they enable young ones to learn, understand and appreciate their existence.

And Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape said government attaches great importance to the role that traditional ceremonies play in fostering unity.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary added that traditional ceremonies are also a major contributor to the tourism industry.

Mr. Mwape noted that government is putting in place a policy that supports culture and the arts industry.

Speaking earlier, Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Northern Province Organizing Committee Vice-Chairperson, Fidelis Kapoka thanked government and the business community in Kasama for their overwhelming support in raising funds.

Mr. Kapoka said the funds that have been raised will be directed towards the preparation for the hosting of the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena in Mungwi District.

A good number of Kasama residents attended last night’s Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Galla Dinner and made donations and pledges which amounted to K61, 000.

The Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional was last held in 2018 and this has been attributed to Covid – 19 in 2020 and 2021 and the death of Senior Chief Mwamba in 2019.

This year’s ceremony will be held on the 12th and 13th of August in Mungwi district.