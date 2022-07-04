9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 4, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Education sector has the potential to spur economic development – Syakalima

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Education sector has the potential to spur economic development - Syakalima
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima has said that government will continue supporting the education sector because it has potential to spur economic development.

Mr. Syakalima said because of the important role education plays in any given country, the government has initiated a number of interventions in the sector of which the recruitment of 30 thousand teachers is one of them.

Mr. Syakalima was speaking during the Pre-Summit being attended by over 140 Ministers of Education at the Headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris, France.

He said the interventions in the education sector are aimed at lowering the pupil-teacher ratio and thus improve the quality of learning in all schools in the country.

Mr Syakalima added that the Zambian government also significantly increased the school grants and thus all school-related fees such as exam, tuition, and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) were abolished.

The Minister, however, noted that there is need to enhance teacher competencies, recruitment and deployment to develop education industry linkages and foster innovation and entrepreneurship to systematically integrate the use of Information Communications Technology (ICT) in teaching and learning, among others.

Mr. Syakalima noted that developing countries are ready to transform their education system but are hampered by their small economies and are channelling resources towards debt servicing.

He appealed to Global Partnership of Education (GPE) and other cooperating partners to cancel or restructure the debt.

The Minister was accompanied by, Zambia’s Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Christine Kaseba-Sata and other senior officials.

The overall objective of the Pre?Summit is to harness the evolving discussions on transforming education, elaborate initial content and suggested actions and generate greater momentum in the lead up to the main Summit to be held at Head of State level on September 11, 2022 in New York.

This is according to a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Public Relations Officer Chansa Kabela.

Previous articleStop being hypocrites; gay talk is unnecessary!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Education sector has the potential to spur economic development – Syakalima

Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima has said that government will continue supporting the education sector because it has potential...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New Dawn administration committed to uphold media freedom – PS

General News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga says the new Administration will not interfere in the operations of the media industry but...
Read more

Criminals allegedly Steal property valued at K619,450 from Mobile City

General News Chief Editor - 9
Unknown criminals have allegedly stolen property valued at K619,450 from Mobile City Zambia Limited Shop in Kitwe. Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu...
Read more

Announcement to publicise successful teacher applicants cheers NAQEZ

General News Chief Editor - 2
The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has expressed happiness that the Teaching Service Commission has finally announced the revised date on...
Read more

State House summoned Chushi Kasanda, demanding that she exculpates herself over Cabinet revolt leak

General News Chief Editor - 34
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda was on Thursday summoned to State House and accused of leaking information over some Cabinet Ministers planning to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.