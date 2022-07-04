Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has hailed Shepolopolo’s goalless draw against Cameroon in their opening Africa Cup match in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday night.

Mwape observed that Zambia put up a good fight against a strong Cameroon side in the group B match.

Speaking to FAZ Media in Morocco, Mwape said Zambia’s game plan to defend against Cameroon worked well.

“The girls put up a good fight although we were failing to keep possession when we wanted to move forward. The most important thing was to deny Cameroon space, especially when they are approaching our final defending third,” Mwape said.

He said the draw will boost his team’s confidence and morale as they aim to reach the semi-finals.

“It is a morale booster to all of us, including the players. I must give credit to the girls they played according to our plan.”

“Even the players themselves I am sure they have gained confidence that we can actually go forward to reach the semifinals,” Mwape said.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s next match is against Tunisia on July 6 on the same day Cameroon will face Togo.

Tunisia beat Togo 4-1 in the other Group B opening match.