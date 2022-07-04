9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

President Hichilema to officiate at Zambian Diaspora Conference in Livingstone

By Support Editor
Economy
President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to officiate at the Zambian Diaspora Conference to be held from July 6 to 8, 2022 in Livingstone.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Stanley Kakubo said President Hichilema will open the conference that will provide a platform to government and the Zambian diaspora to engage and chart a new path for collaboration.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr Kakubo said President Hichilema in his many interactions with nationals abroad has underscored the importance of involving the Zambian diaspora in national development.

“President Hichilema is of the firm belief that the country should tap into the enormous potential of the Zambian diaspora, which includes entrepreneurial, professional and technical skills and innovations among others,” said Mr Kakubo.

The Foreign Affairs minister said the Head of State has since directed government to effectively respond to the needs of the Zambian Diaspora.

The Zambian Diaspora Conference is being convened with the support of government and will be held under the theme “Shifting mind-sets to ignite growth”.

The Conference is expected to bring various stakeholders from multilateral institutions, the Corporate world, academia, and entrepreneurs.

Previous articleAfrican Parks to run Kafue National Park for 20 years

