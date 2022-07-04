Zambia Shepolopolo’s Women’s Africa Cup rivals Tunisia have taken an early lead in Group B after thumping Togo 4-1 late on Sunday night.

Zambia had earlier on Sunday night earned a point off Cameroon following the two teams goalless draw in the Group B opener.

Tunisia top Group B on three points, followed by Zambia and Cameroon on a point each with Togo sitting on zero points.

Tunisia and Zambia will clash on Wednesday in their second Group B match as Togo will tackle Cameroon on the same day in Casablanca.