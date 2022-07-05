Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo says the President of Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella is expected to be in Zambia from tomorrow 6th to the 8th of July 2022 for an official State visit.

Mr. Kakubo noted that the Italian Head of State is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Hakainde Hichilema where discussions will focus on pertinent matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels.

Mr Kakubo noted that during this historic visit, President Mattarella is scheduled to address the National Assembly of Zambia on 7th July, 2022.

He added that Zambia and Italy share excellent bilateral relations and cooperation premised on shared values and mutual respect stating that the two countries also collaborate at international level through common membership to the United Nations, among other institutions.

Mr. Kakubo added that government remains resolute in its pursuit of robust economic diplomacy in order to safeguard the country’s interests on the international arena.

He said the high level engagements with strategic partners underscore the commitment of the government to achieve its goal of economic transformation underpinned by peace and security.

Mr. Kakubo further stated that In this regard, this landmark visit by President Mattarella will further consolidate the strong ties between Zambia and Italy for the mutual benefit of the people in the two countries.

He noted that President Mattarella is expected to depart Zambia on 8th July, 2022.