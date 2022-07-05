Preparations for the 2023 Muchinga Province Investment Forum and EXPO will be launched this month in Lusaka on July 29, 2022.

Muchinga Province Minister, Henry Sikazwe disclosed this to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in an interview yesterday in Ndola when he visited the Northern Circuit stand at the ongoing International Trade Fair being held under the theme “Promoting Value addition for Sustainable Growth”

Mr. Sikazwe said Vice President Mutale Nalumango is expected to grace the event at a venue to be announced soon.

He said preparations for the launch of the Muchinga Province Investment Forum and EXPO have advanced.

Mr. Sikazwe said holding an Investment Forum and EXPO will be a game changer for the country’s tenth Province that has not seen much development since its creation 10 years ago.

The Provincial Minister said that the new dawn administration is committed to change the face of Muchinga Province and attract as much investment as possible into the Province.

“We are committed as new dawn administration to change the face of Muchinga Province by attracting as much investment as possible into the Province and we are inviting everyone to come on board to help in the noble cause,” said Mr. Sikazwe.

Mr. Sikazwe said Muchinga Province is endowed with abundant natural resources and favourable weather pattern coupled with good rainfall and soils that supports the growth of various crops.

And Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Henry Mukungule says he is grateful that many corporate entities and institutions have pledged to support the hosting of the Muchinga Province Investment Forum and EXPO next year.

Mr. Mukungule said the Investment Forum and EXPO will attract 1,000 guests saying this is why the Provincial administration is appealing to the corporate world to come on board to sponsor the event.

He said that he is happy that all the institutions that the Provincial administration targeted at the ongoing International Trade Fair, have shown willingness to support the Muchinga Province Investment Forum and EXPO.

Mr. Mukungule said he is optimistic that the planned Investment Forum and EXPO will transform the economic landscape of the Province.

He said that currently Muchinga Province was contributing very little to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saying with the projected increased economic activities, the contribution by Muchinga Province towards the country’s GDP will also increase.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary said Muchinga Province has mineral deposits in almost all the Districts that include manganese, Rare Earth, as well as phosphate.

“We have Rare Earth in Isoka district which is a component used in the manufacturing of Cell phones as well as Phosphate which is used in the manufacturing of fertilisers. These minerals and many others can transform the economic landscape of the Province,” said Mr. Mukungule.

Muchinga Province, other than exhibiting alongside Northern and Luapula provinces, together as Northern Circuit, it is also using the ongoing International Trade Fair to meet possible sponsors for the planned Investment Forum and EXPO next year.

This year’s International Trade Fair that closes today has seen over 800 local and international exhibitors.

The International Trade Fair has not been held for the past two years owing to COVID – 19 and this year it is being held under strict COVID -19 guidelines as prescribed by the ministry of health.