Show goers at the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) have commended management for lining up a balanced entertainment package.

ZANIS Ndola reports that the showgoers are happy with the entertainment package that is in place at this year’s International trade fair.

One show goer, Mr Isaac Mbangweta, observed that the mixture of cultural dances, martial arts displays, motor bike displays, as well as performances by local musicians has balanced up the entertainment package for the different age groups of show goers.

“ZITF management have balanced up the entertainment so well. It’s catering for all age groups. We have seen cultural dances obviously for the older generation while current musicians such as the likes of Afunika and Chanda na Kay are also here to entertain younger show goers,” he said.

Lucy Nakawala, another show goer said she was particularly happy that the entertainment package also included gospel music.

She added that management did well to include gospels musicians because some show goers are Christians that are skeptical about listening to circular music.

“It’s good that they included gospel music because there are Christians like me that do not dance to other types of music apart from gospel,” she said.

This year’s International Trade Fair is being commemorated under the theme “Promoting value addition for sustainable growth.”

Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service has so far recorded 22 cases of theft at the ongoing 56th Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has revealed that theft of computer laptops, mobile phones and money have been reported through the Trade Fair Police Post from the day the event started.

Ms. Zulu said the seven-day Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola has been generally peaceful.

She said the Police have not recorded serious incidents yet.

Ms. Zulu said socially and politically the Trade Fair has been relatively calm.

“I wish to report that the Zambia International Trade Fair which opened on 29th June through to 5th July 2022, the duties are going on smoothly though so far in term of crime, we have recorded twenty-two cases of thefts of laptops, phones and money through the Police Post from the day the event was opened,” Ms. Zulu.

“Each case has its own nature despite the items stolen, hence we consider case by case as it involves different complainants. For now, we have recorded 22 cases of theft,” she said.

“We have had no serious incident yet. Socially and politically, as well as border areas, we are generally relatively calm.”

President Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday officially opened the Trade Fair.

The Trade Fair spearheaded by the Ministry of Commerce has been held this year after three years of absence due to COVID-19.

Zambia last held the Trade Fair in 2018 and failed to do so in the last two years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trade Fair is running until July 5, 2022, under the theme:” Promoting Value Addition for Sustainable Growth.