The Zambia Chamber of Small and Medium Business Association (ZCSMBA) has ushered in new board members.

In a press statement made available to the media in Lusaka yesterday, ZCSMBA board of trustee Chibamba Kanyama said the board of trustees have been ushered in for a period of June 2022 to May 2024 at the annual general meeting that was attended by delegates from nine provinces.

He said this was done during the association’s 16th Annual general meeting held on the 17th of June 2022.

Mr Kanyama said the association which was established in 1999 is aims to organize for the protection and promotion of trade, business and services.

He said it is also aimed at influencing policy decisions, collecting and disseminating relevant information and fostering relationships between government, businesses and society.

Mr Kanyama further stated that John Shamputa was elected as a board chairperson, Emmanuel Ipanga as board vice-chairperson, and Linny Nakassmu as the board of trustees.

He noted that Marvel Sunkamo was elected as Director of Lusaka province, Christopher Chinyanta as Director of central province and Louis Mwewa as Director Eastern province.

Mr Kanyama stated that others are Joshua Mukonko Director Copperbelt, George Daka Director Western Province, Edgar Keembe Director Southern Province, Morgan Luvweyi Director North Western Province and Gibson Musonda as Director Luapula Province Respectively.