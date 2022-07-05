9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia Chamber of Small and Medium Business Association ushers in new board members

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Economy Zambia Chamber of Small and Medium Business Association ushers in new board...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Chamber of Small and Medium Business Association (ZCSMBA) has ushered in new board members.

In a press statement made available to the media in Lusaka yesterday, ZCSMBA board of trustee Chibamba Kanyama said the board of trustees have been ushered in for a period of June 2022 to May 2024 at the annual general meeting that was attended by delegates from nine provinces.

He said this was done during the association’s 16th Annual general meeting held on the 17th of June 2022.

Mr Kanyama said the association which was established in 1999 is aims to organize for the protection and promotion of trade, business and services.

He said it is also aimed at influencing policy decisions, collecting and disseminating relevant information and fostering relationships between government, businesses and society.

Mr Kanyama further stated that John Shamputa was elected as a board chairperson, Emmanuel Ipanga as board vice-chairperson, and Linny Nakassmu as the board of trustees.

He noted that Marvel Sunkamo was elected as Director of Lusaka province, Christopher Chinyanta as Director of central province and Louis Mwewa as Director Eastern province.

Mr Kanyama stated that others are Joshua Mukonko Director Copperbelt, George Daka Director Western Province, Edgar Keembe Director Southern Province, Morgan Luvweyi Director North Western Province and Gibson Musonda as Director Luapula Province Respectively.

Previous articleShow goers praise ZITF entertainment in Ndola

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia Chamber of Small and Medium Business Association ushers in new board members

The Zambia Chamber of Small and Medium Business Association (ZCSMBA) has ushered in new board members. In a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Poor state of Chinsali – Lavushimanda road worrying – NRFA

Economy Support Editor - 5
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) says the poor state of the road where the toll gates are located  between Chinsali and Lavushimanda along...
Read more

Stakeholders in tourism sector urged to get licensed , grade by ZTA – Sikumba

Economy Support Editor - 0
Minister of Tourism and Arts, Rodney Sikumba has called on players in the tourism sector to ensure they get licensed and apply for grading...
Read more

President Hichilema to officiate at Zambian Diaspora Conference in Livingstone

Economy Support Editor - 12
President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to officiate at the Zambian Diaspora Conference to be held from July 6 to 8, 2022 in Livingstone. Minister of...
Read more

Developmental agenda should not stifle the environment-Green Economy Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has said there is need to ensure that any developmental agenda does not stifle the environment. Engineer....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.