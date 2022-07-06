9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Former First Lady Esther Lungu claims ownership of 15 seized flats

Former First Lady Esther Lungu claims ownership of 15 seized flats, tells DEC to get off her property immediately

Former First Lady Esther Lungu has admitted to owning the 15 properties seized by the Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka’s State Lodge area.

Mrs. Lungu has since accused the Drug Enforcement Commission of having trespassed on the said property.

In a letter of demand to the Commission’s Director General, Mary Chirwa, Mrs. Lungu through her lawyer Makebi Zulu, says if the Commission had been diligent enough to conduct an elementary search at the Ministry of Lands, they would have concluded that she owns the said properties.

The Former First Lady therefore wants the DEC to leave the said properties which she says she acquired in about 2015.

On Friday July 1, the Drug Enforcement Commission repossessed the properties for allegedly being proceeds of crime.

The Commission had revealed that the properties belong to a woman named Esther Nyawa Tembo.

