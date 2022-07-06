The Zambian government has hired six companies including Grant Thornton to evaluate “the process related to accumulation and audit of the public domestic arrears that its various institutions owe suppliers of goods and services.

Hakainde Hichilema was Chief Executive Officer of Grant Thornton Zambia until January 2002.

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning said in a statement that other hired firms are EY Advisory Services, PwC, Client Focus Solutions Chartered Accountants; CYMA Chartered Public Accountants and Management Consultants and Mark Daniels Chartered Accountants.

Areas of focus include value-added tax refunds, fuel arrears, farmer input-support program arrears, salaries and road contract arrears and General Goods and Services arrears.

The exercise is to take two months to complete and at the end of which the consultants are expected to submit their final reports.

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning and the Office of the Auditor General, has successfully completed tender processes for engagement of independent consultants for evaluation of the process related to accumulation and audit of the public domestic arrears that various institutions owe suppliers of goods and services.

This step, aimed at complimenting the Government’s audit efforts with the services of independent consultants, is necessitated by the urgent need to re-assess the correctness of the figures owed by different Government entities.

To facilitate the immediate commencement of the auditing of the public domestic arrears – following the completion of the competitive tender process – the six firms have successfully been awarded contracts.

Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane is pleased that the assignment to audit the public domestic arrears will not only verify the said debt obligations in relation to the processes and utilization of public finances, but also establish whether the Government obtained value for money.

This is according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.