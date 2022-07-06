9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has arrived in the country on a three days official visit. 

 The plane carrying President Mattarella touched down Kenneth Kaunda airport at 19:15 hours local time. 

 Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo was on hand to receive the visiting President.

 Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba, Italian Ambassador to Zambia Antonino Maggiore and senior government officials were among the notable figures who also received President Mattarella who was accorded a quarter guard by the Zambia Army. 

 The Italian President  is scheduled to address the National Assembly of Zambia tomorrow, Thursday 7th July 2022.

 While in the country, the visiting President is also expected to hold  official talks with his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema on matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels. 

 President Mattarella is expected to conclude his historical visit to Zambia on Friday 8th July 2022.

 This is according to a statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation earlier in the week. 

 President Mattarella’s visit is expected to consolidate the already existing long standing ties between Zambia and Italy for the mutual benefit of the people in the two countries

