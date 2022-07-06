A 40 year old man of Mikomfwa Township in Luanshya on the Copperbelt Province has allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in the chest after a marital dispute.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu confirmed to reporters in Ndola that Ignitious Nkomeni of House No. 2435 Maiteneke Mikomfwa, Luanshya stabbed himself after assaulting his wife earlier on Monday.

Ms. Zulu narrated that Nkomeni had wounded his wife Ruth Kameko aged 25 using a knife causing her to sustain a cut on her left shoulder and the matter was reported at Luanshya Central police station.

She said Nkomeni stabbed himself at the time police attempted to arrest him for wounding his wife and died at Thompson Hospital where health workers tried to resuscitate him in vain.

“Sudden and unnatural death reported at Luanshya Central Police Station on 04/07/ 2022 at 02: 25 hours, Occurred On 04/07/2022 around 01: 50 hours at House No. 2435 Maiteneke Mikomfwa Luanshya in which No. 8140 C/Inspector Joseph Chirwa of House No .M 03 New Levi Chito Police Camp Luanshya also a Station Inspector at Luanshya Central Police Station Reported that male Ignitious Nkomeni aged 40 of House No. 2435 Maiteneke – Mikomfwa, Luanshya committed Suicide by stabbing himself with a Knife. This happened on 4/05/2022,” Ms. Zulu said.

“The deceased had committed an offence of unlawful wounding by stabbing his wife Ruth Kameko aged 25 of the same address with a knife causing her to sustain a cut on her left shoulder and the matter was reported for investigations at Luanshya Central police station. On 04/07 2022 around 01:50 whilst the police were doing night patrols being led by now reporter followed up the matter in order to apprehend him. When they reached at his house the deceased after seeing that police were after him told them off that he was going to end his life because of his wife’s behaviour there and then he stabbed himself and officer’s only heard him shout that he had stabbed himself,” she narrated.

Ms. Zulu concluded:”The Police later forced their way in the house through the main door with the help of the wife Ruth Kameko and found that suspect was lying in a pool of blood and shouting on top of his Voice and the knife stuck on his left side of his chest. He was rushed to Thompson District Hospital where they tried to resuscitate him but to no avail. Inquiry file opened and more details to follow.”