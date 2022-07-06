9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Unbeaten Shepolopolo Stun Tunisia

Second half substitute Avell Chitundu grabbed a stoppage time goal as Zambia overcame Tunisia 1-0 in their second Group B match of the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup in Morocco.

Chitundu, who replaced Misozi Zulu in the 57th minute, tapped in Grace Chanda’s header in the 90th minute to stun Tunisia in Casablanca.

Shepolopolo had missed a chance to go ahead earlier in the 69th minute as Xiomara Mapepa’s spectacular freekick was disallowed for alleged offside.

The decision to disallow Mapepa’s goal was confirmed via VAR.

It was an eventful game in which Zambia missed a first half penalty when striker Ochumba Oseke Lubanji sent her kick over after Mapepa was hacked in the box by Rania.

Zambia must equally thank keeper Hazel Nali for making some fine saves in both halves.

Nali stopped a robust shot off the line after 17 minutes as Tunisia tested Zambia early in the match.

Meanwhile, Zambia top Group B on four points having forced a goalless draw against Cameroon in their opening match on Sunday.

Second placed Tunisia remains on three points which they earned when thumping Togo 4-1 on Sunday.

Cameroon are tackling Tunisia in the late night Group B encounter as qualification to the quarterfinal heats up.

Zambia’s last group B match will be against Togo on 9 July in Rabat on the same day Tunisia will face Cameroon in Casablanca.

