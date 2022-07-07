Apathy has characterized the continuous voter registration in Central Province.

Kabwe Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Nancy Chenga, says the public response has been poor and has urged eligible members of the public to take advantage of the registration centre domiciled at the Civic Centre and get registered.

Ms. Chenga, said in Kabwe that the continuous voter registration is an opportunity for all categories of eligible voters to get the voters’ card.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has launched the continuous voter registration in all the ten provincial centers to ensure an accurate register that captures all eligible Zambians that have attained 18 years and above,” Ms. Chenga said.

She has advised the members of the public to use the continuous voter registration to replace defaced and lost voters’ cards as well as to surrender voters’ cards of the deceased persons.

“During the continuous voters registration we are replacing defaced and lost voters’ cards, and collecting voters’ cards for deceased persons in order to remove them from the register and ensure accurate numbers,” she said.

She has urged people who could have also relocated to new places to take this opportunity to go to the registration centre and change the polling station.

“We have given an opportunity to people who could have shifted from different residential places or polling stations to change their polling stations to where they have relocated to so that they don’t have challenges when it comes to voting,” she stated.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on 1st June 2022 launched the continuous voters’ registration in ten provincial centers and will progressively move to other centers, a paradigm shift from the previous occasional voter registration programme.

Meanwhile, Kabwe District Voter Education Officer (DVEO), Lityness Mkandawire, has appealed to the people of Kabwe who are eligible to visit the registration centre and register as voters.

Ms. Mkandawire says members of the general public are free to access the centre every day from Monday to Friday, adding that people should not wait for 2026 to have the voters’ card.

She has advised those that have lost their voters’ card to get a police report and together with the National Registration Card (NRC) go to the centre and get a replacement.

“Those that have lost their voters’ cards, they should go to the nearest police station and get a police report. The requirement for a lost card is a police report and an NRC in order to have a replacement,” Ms. Mkandawire clarified.