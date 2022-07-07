9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 7, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

KCM starts payments of outstanding debt to small suppliers and contractors

By Chief Editor
54 views
2
Headlines KCM starts payments of outstanding debt to small suppliers and contractors
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair has announced that the Company has set aside two million United States dollars ($2 million) to dismantle outstanding historical debt to small and medium suppliers and contractors in a bid to reduce liabilities and aid the growth of businesses.
 
In a statement released to the media by Ms Nair, who is the acting Administrator General and Official Receiver of Zambia, said she had taken a decision to pay outstanding debt, following consultations with KCM Management, in order to support small vendors and suppliers, some of whom had been waiting for their payments for some time.
 
“The Company is fully aware that it has been difficult for our business partners to operate smoothly and grow their enterprises because part of their money has been tied up and was only expected to be paid off at the end of the liquidation process,” Ms Nair said. “But a call was made to pay now in order to create some relief to the KCM business partners.”
 
KCM has allocated about $488,675 to pay off 103 vendors with balances below $10,000, while slightly over $1.5 million was set aside for 190 vendors who have been owed amounts in excess of $10,000, under a new system seeking to ensure equitable treatment of all vendors regardless of their type of business with the Company.
 
The payments to the business partners started on Thursday, 30th June 2022 and will continue through this week until all those listed on the schedule are paid off.
 
Previously KCM has focused much on payments to major contractors who assist in keeping operations afloat during the liquidation period, resulting in other suppliers and contractors going for long periods without receiving payment, but that has changed following measures introduced since Ms Nair took over the office of KCM Provisional Liquidator about two months ago.
 
“It is our sincere hope that the newly devised system will ensure all vendors regardless of their size are treated fairly as we support growth of KCM, the mining sector and other related industry and the national economy,” She said.
 

Previous articleSpeaker Nelly Mutti is a UPND cadre, insists Bowman Lusambo
Next articleLiquidity challenge in the economy is driving reduction in inflation-Hambayi

2 COMMENTS

  1. Celine is the ceo and is making ceo decisions. I don’t agree with having a non indigenous individual being in such a sensitive post. But kasuma. Attractive Indian woman

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Apathy hit continuous voter registration in Kabwe

Apathy has characterized the continuous voter registration in Central Province. Kabwe Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Nancy Chenga, says...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Take charge of the country’s shared destiny by embracing hard work, HH tells Zambians

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to take charge of the country's shared destiny by embracing hard work. President Hichilema explained...
Read more

Former First Lady Esther Lungu claims ownership of 15 seized flats

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
Former First Lady Esther Lungu claims ownership of 15 seized flats, tells DEC to get off her property immediately Former First Lady Esther Lungu...
Read more

Grant Thornton and five others get contract to audit domestic debt

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
The Zambian government has hired six companies including Grant Thornton to evaluate “the process related to accumulation and audit of the public domestic arrears...
Read more

Current flour price of maize will discourage farmers from engaging in maize production

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Former Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu has charged that the current flour price of maize will discourage farmers from engaging in maize production. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.