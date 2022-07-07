9.5 C
Feature Politics
Updated:

Speaker Nelly Mutti is a UPND cadre, insists Bowman Lusambo

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Chief Editor

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has insisted that Speaker Nellie Mutti is a UPND cadre.

This is contained in a letter dated July 6th 2022 to Mrs Mutti in response to a Point of Order raised by Mitete Member of Parliament Misheck Mutelo over an alleged statement Mr. Lusambo made during an interview with Camnet TV last December in which Mr. Lusambo described Mrs Mutti as a cadre.

The Camnet TV interview was after Mrs Mutti erroneously made a ruling expelling Mr. Lusambo and other PF Members of Parliament from the House.

In the letter obtained from National Assembly, Mr. Lusambo said he doesn’t refute making a statement referring to Mrs Mutti as a cadre.

The Kabushi MP insisted that he made the statement in exercise of his constitutional right to free expression.

He said the Speaker is a known member of the UPND/cadre and attached a picture of the speaker flashing the UPND party symbol.

Mr. Lusambo said the Speaker has never made any statement to the effect that she is no longer a member of the UPND.

“The Cambridge University defines the word “Cadre” as ascribes the following meaning to it, (a) a small group of trained people who form a basic unit of a military, political of business organisation. (b) a member of such a group,” the letter read.

Mr. Lusambo stressed that the UPND is a political organisation and that the decision by Mrs Mutti to send him and other PF MPs out of the House before the final determination of their court petitions was wrong as confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

“Mr. Mutelo may not have liked what I said but that does not in any way make it an insult,” he said.

