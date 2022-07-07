9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 7, 2022
General News
The church urged to form cooperatives to access CDF funds

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS), Mathews Chilekwa has urged the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA ) Men’s Organisation to form cooperatives in order for them to access funds from the Community Development Funds (CDF).

Mr Chilekwa said this during the Adventist Men’s Organization three -day entrepreneurship training held in Nakonde District.

The training drew participants from all the districts of Muchinga and Northern Provinces apart from Chilubi.

Rev. Chilekwa said that the government has put in place several programmes to empower the people of Zambia.

He challenged the Adventist men to come up with good business proposals so that they can also access the CDF.

Rev. Chilekwa said that the church should also be involved in the development of the nation saying Government alone cannot do everything.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary also thanked the organisers of the training and encouraged them to continue with the same spirit.

He said that the nation can only be developed when people become self-reliant by having or creating their own jobs.

“We all need to be involved in the development of our mother Zambia by engaging ourselves in economic activities, ” said Reverend Chilekwa.

Speaking at the same event, North Zambia Field president, Samuel Sinyangwe said that the purpose of the training was to equip the church members with knowledge of entrepreneurship.

Pastor Sinyangwe said that the church should not just wait for hand outs but should start creating wealth by getting involved in activities which will generate income.

He said instead of waiting for the government alone to employ people, the church should learn how to create jobs so that it’s members are empowered.

“Let’s be active and engage ourselves in business activities that will contribute to the economic development of the country, ” said pastor Sinyangwe.

And one of the facilitators of the training Joseph Mushalika said that it is high time Zambians ultilised potential which they have so that tangible results are seen in the community

He said that Zambia has alot of natural resources capable of improving the livelihoods of people if properly enhanced and used.

“Let’s use our natural resources to improve our lives,” said Mr. Mushalika.

Mweemba Michelo one of the participants disclosed that he has acquired alot of knowledge which shall make him a useful person in the community.

“I have learnt a lot of things from training, ” said Michelo.

Previous articlePeople want to see less punitive taxes in the next National Budget-JCTR

