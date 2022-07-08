9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Angola’s former President Dos Santos dies

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Angola's former President Dos Santos dies
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

José Eduardo dos Santos, Angola’s second president who ruled the mineral-rich state for almost four decades, has died aged 79, the government says.

He died in Spain where he was being treated for an undisclosed illness.

Dos Santos will be remembered for ending a long-running civil war in the early 2000s – he was dubbed the “architect of peace”.

But his legacy is soiled by high levels of corruption and human rights violations while he was in power.

Having graduated in petroleum engineering in the Soviet Union in 1969, Dos Santos was only 37 years old when he became Angola’s president a decade later, following the death of the first president, António Agostinho Neto.

At the time, just four years after gaining independence in 1975, the country was wracked by a civil war between the two groups that had fought Portuguese colonisation – Dos Santos’ MPLA and Unita.

The war lasted for 27 years and ravaged the country. About 500,000 people are believed to have died in the conflict.

It also drew in foreign powers, with South Africa – then under white-minority rule – sending troops to support Unita, while Cuban forces intervened on the government’s side.

Previous articleParents and guardians urged to obtain birth certificates

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Angola’s former President Dos Santos dies

José Eduardo dos Santos, Angola's second president who ruled the mineral-rich state for almost four decades, has died aged...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Parents and guardians urged to obtain birth certificates

General News Chief Editor - 0
The department of National Registration, Passports and Citizenship on the Copperbelt has urged parents and guardians to obtain birth certificates for their children...
Read more

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

General News editor - 2
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe died in hospital on Friday, the facility treating him confirmed, hours after being shot at a political campaign...
Read more

Zambian Former Uganda Airlines CEO Cornwell Muleya arrested, ordered to surrender passport

General News Chief Editor - 19
Former Uganda Airlines chief executive officer, Mr Cornwell Muleya who was arrested last month for allegedly disobeying the Inspectorate of Government (IG) orders has...
Read more

Italian First Lady commends Mutinta Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 8
The visiting Italian First lady Laura Mattarella has commended her counterpart, Mutinta Hichilema for coming up with the "Stay in School Initiative project" which...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.