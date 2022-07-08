The department of National Registration, Passports and Citizenship on the Copperbelt has urged parents and guardians to obtain birth certificates for their children and dependents.

Provincial National registration senior register Lisuba Kabanda said in an interview in Ndola that the department has been issuing birth certificates to children who have been registered.

“Having birth certificates becomes easier for children to acquire services such as health school enrollment as well as the National registration card, ” he explained.

Stressing that the issuance of birth certificates is ongoing throughout the province, Mr Kabanda said the birth certificate would have a national identity number which will be used when obtaining a green national registration card at the age of 16 years.

The national registration office has deployed new systems in districts that is able to issue out birth certificates within a period of five working days.

And the Senior Register has also encouraged members who have lost their loved one to collect death certificates.

He said death certificates may be required to settle deceased estates and obtain insurance or pensions.