9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Parents and guardians urged to obtain birth certificates

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Parents and guardians urged to obtain birth certificates
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The department of National Registration, Passports and Citizenship on the Copperbelt has urged parents and guardians to obtain birth certificates for their children and dependents.

Provincial National registration senior register Lisuba Kabanda said in an interview in Ndola that the department has been issuing birth certificates to children who have been registered.

“Having birth certificates becomes easier for children to acquire services such as health school enrollment as well as the National registration card, ” he explained.

Stressing that the issuance of birth certificates is ongoing throughout the province, Mr Kabanda said the birth certificate would have a national identity number which will be used when obtaining a green national registration card at the age of 16 years.

The national registration office has deployed new systems in districts that is able to issue out birth certificates within a period of five working days.

And the Senior Register has also encouraged members who have lost their loved one to collect death certificates.

He said death certificates may be required to settle deceased estates and obtain insurance or pensions.

Previous articleFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Parents and guardians urged to obtain birth certificates

The department of National Registration, Passports and Citizenship on the Copperbelt has urged parents and guardians to obtain...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

General News editor - 2
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe died in hospital on Friday, the facility treating him confirmed, hours after being shot at a political campaign...
Read more

Zambian Former Uganda Airlines CEO Cornwell Muleya arrested, ordered to surrender passport

General News Chief Editor - 19
Former Uganda Airlines chief executive officer, Mr Cornwell Muleya who was arrested last month for allegedly disobeying the Inspectorate of Government (IG) orders has...
Read more

Italian First Lady commends Mutinta Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 8
The visiting Italian First lady Laura Mattarella has commended her counterpart, Mutinta Hichilema for coming up with the "Stay in School Initiative project" which...
Read more

Government launches guidelines on child victims in justice process

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government in partnership with the United Nations has launched guidelines on minimum standards for child victims and witnesses in the justice process. Gender and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.