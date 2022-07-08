Police have shot dead a suspect linked to the recent stealing of property valued at K619, 450 from Mobile City Zambia Limited Shop in Kitwe.

Last Saturday unknown people broke into Mobile City Zambia Limited Shop No. 5 situated on Independence Avenue, Kitwe and stole K326, 450 cash, several phones and DVR.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed that officers on Thursday shot the suspect only identified as Kamwefu unintentionally when attempting to apprehend him in Kitwe.

Ms. Zulu said the suspect was identified using CCTV installed at P N P Store near the Mobile City Shop which was broken into.

“Following the breaking at Mobile City in Kitwe on 02/07/22 between 02:40 hours and 03:30 hours in Kitwe. Police visited the scene and discovered that the CCTV Drive at Mobile City was also stolen but Officers used the Cameras at Pick n Pay next to Mobile City. After watching the footage, three Criminals were seen entering Mobile City and exiting during the time the breaking took place. Officers identified one as male Prince Mugala an Ex Convict. The two Security Guards from Armsecure who were guarding Mobile City also identified him as Kamwefu the Ex – Convict. A talk time seller only known as Dick also identified as Kamwefu the Ex – Convict who is known to street kids,” Ms. Zulu said.

“The street kids also confirmed that the said Kamwefu has bought a new Toyota Allison Registration number ADD 8363 silver in colour and that it has dent on the left side of the Vehicle he came to show them. Armed with that information, officers started looking for the said Vehicle and the said Kamwefu. Today the 7/7/22 at 09:30 hours, the Vehicle was spotted at Builders Ware House in Free Town Road in Parklands Kitwe and the driver was identified as the one of the criminals on the footage,” she narrated.

Ms. Zulu continued: “They (Police Officers) started trailing him from Parklands up to Kantanta Street in town is when he noticed a vehicle trailing him,. He increased speed and now officers fired three shots in the air to stop him but he increase speed going towards Wusakile. They fired four shots to deflate the tires unfortunately one caught him in head while others deflated tires and went off to hit into a wall fence at Shakaina School where he was found. He was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body is in the mortuary.”