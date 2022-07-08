9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 8, 2022
Vulnerable children need support- Archbishop Banda

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda has called on government and other stakeholders to continue supporting vulnerable families and educational institutions for people with special needs.

Archbishop Bishop Banda says there is a need for stakeholders to ensure that educational institutions such as Baulen Special Needs School are supported.

Speaking in a speech read on his behalf by Fr. Paul Bwalya at Baulen Special Needs School during the official handover of one by two classrooms in Lusaka today, Bishop Banda encouraged the general public to take responsibility for the future generation especially in educating children with special needs.

And Bauleni Special Needs Project (BSNP) Director, Yvonne Mwaula said Bauleni Special Needs is a centre of excellence which provides full access and quality education to vulnerable children with special needs ranging from mild to severe disabilities.

Sr. Mwalula said the centre offers skills training to vulnerable young people from different areas in Lusaka and other parts of the country.

Previous articleEx-convict shot dead in Kitwe

