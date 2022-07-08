9.5 C
Economy
Zambians in the diaspora urged to positively market the country

The Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has implored Zambians in the diaspora to positively market the country for Zambia to benefit from global opportunities.

Mr. Mutati notes that no one can market Zambia in international space better than Zambians themselves adding that for this reason Zambians in the diaspora should not to shy away from opportunities to market the country.

Speaking at the official closing of the Diaspora conference in Livingstone of Southern Province, Mr. Mutati disclosed that Zambia is in the process of launching a satellite project in the next two years.

He noted that his Ministry has since identified Zambians in the diaspora who possess the necessary skills to help formulate a strategy to launch a satellite project in the country.

The Minister stressed the need to recognize the achievements attained by Zambians in the diaspora which can be utilised locally, adding that through such, the country will join the champions league.

“Zambians are being recognised out there, hence the need to lift them up locally so that they carry our flag,” Mr. Mutati stated.

The Minister tasked the organisers of the Diaspora Conference to come up with tangible results from the conference that he will present to President Hakainde Hichilema.

He noted that it was time to move from conversations to transactions so that such initiatives can bear intended results.

Mr. Mutati told the conference organisers to table out issues that the team will be focused on and time frames so that Zambians locally remember the conference with something.

Also in attendance was Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, Livingstone City Mayor Constance Muleabai, and Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya among other dignitaries.

President Hakainde Hichilema said during the official opening of the conference in the tourist capital that time has come to maximize the power of partnerships to deliver a memorable experience in Zambia.

Mr Hichilema added An experience that will cause a transformational ripple effect that contributes to sustainable development.

1 COMMENT

  1. The biggest contribution disporans can make is sending money back home………….

    Many countries like the India, Ghana , the Philippines earn millions through citizens sending money back home……..

    GRZ needs to harmonise and leverage this power of Zambians living in diaspora

