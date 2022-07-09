The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has implored all licensed enterprises to submit returns on or before the 10th day of every month as provided for under the Energy Regulation Act No.12 of 2019.

ERB Public Relations Manager Namukolo Kasumpa in a statement says it is a statutory obligation for all licensed enterprises to submit returns.

“The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has reminded all licensed enterprises of the statutory obligation to submit Returns on or before the 10th of every month as

provided for under the Energy Regulation Act No.12 of 2019.”

Section 50 (1) of the Energy Regulation Act No. 12 of 2019, for example, requires the Licensee to provide ERB with information or reports concerning the licensed activity of the licensee, on date set by ERB.

“Specifically, Section 50 (1) of the Energy Regulation Act No. 12 of 2019 states that, the Licensee shall be required to provide to the ERB, information or reports concerning the licensed activity of the licensee, financial, technical or any other information in a manner prescribed and by a reasonable date set by the ERB, ” she said

She warns that failure by the Licensee to adhere to the provisions of the Act may result to a fine or suspension of the license.

“This reminder is issued to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Energy Regulation Act as late or non-submission of returns and attendant payments is liable to a fine or suspension of a licence, ” she maintained.

The ERB board has since urged all regulated enterprises to comply with the Act make the submission of returns and payment of dues.