The Department of Immigration says it has removed nabbed 121 immigrants for illegal entry and unlawful stay in the country. Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says in a statement obtained by ZANIS that in Kitwe, 56 illegal migrants were removed from the country.

“Among the arrested included 28 Tanzanians who were not prosecuted, Twenty-five (25) Tanzanians, and one (1) Malawian who paid the court fines for various offences including illegal entry and unlawful stay and engaging in trade without permits,” he said.

The office of immigration in Kitwe deported one (1) Tanzanian after serving a sentence for an unlawful stay in the country.

This development that commenced between July 1 and July 7, 2022 in Kitwe brings the number of illegal immigrants deported to one hundred and twenty one (121).

During the same period the Department also apprehended 24 persons for convictions and denied 14 other foreign nationals entry into the country for failing to satisfy the country’s entry requirements.

