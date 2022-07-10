ealth minister Sylvia Masebo has ordered health authorities in Chongwe district to immediately set up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga village to improve health care services in the area.

Ms. Masebo says it is unfortunate that the community faces challenges to access health care services because of a health facility , subjecting ailing members of the community to cover long distances for health services.

She stresses that setting up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga school will help residents to access health services within their vicinity.

ZANIS reports that the Ms. Masebo said when she visited Mwalukanga village where she found a number of people queuing up to access health care services.

This was during an outreach health programme that was sponsored by ‘Want Female Lead foundation.’

Ms.Masebo observed that if the outreach programme can attract multitudes, it means a lot of people are burdened with different ailments, hence the need for a mobile health centre.

And one of the residents Esther Tembo said having a mobile health facility in the area will curtail the long distances that people cover to access health care services.

Ms Tembo said people in the area have challenges in accessing health services especially for children who do not even go for under five services.