9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 10, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Masebo calls for setting up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga village to improve health services

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Masebo calls for setting up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga village to...
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ealth minister Sylvia Masebo has ordered health authorities in Chongwe district to immediately set up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga village to improve health care services in the area.

Ms. Masebo says it is unfortunate that the community faces challenges to access health care services because of a health facility , subjecting ailing members of the community to cover long distances for health services.

She stresses that setting up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga school will help residents to access health services within their vicinity.

ZANIS reports that the Ms. Masebo said when she visited Mwalukanga village where she found a number of people queuing up to access health care services.

This was during an outreach health programme that was sponsored by ‘Want Female Lead foundation.’

Ms.Masebo observed that if the outreach programme can attract multitudes, it means a lot of people are burdened with different ailments, hence the need for a mobile health centre.

And one of the residents Esther Tembo said having a mobile health facility in the area will curtail the long distances that people cover to access health care services.

Ms Tembo said people in the area have challenges in accessing health services especially for children who do not even go for under five services.

Previous articleLihefu advises the Zambia Correctional Service to apply for CDF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Masebo calls for setting up a mobile clinic at Mwalukanga village to improve health services

ealth minister Sylvia Masebo has ordered health authorities in Chongwe district to immediately set up a mobile clinic at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lihefu advises the Zambia Correctional Service to apply for CDF

Economy Support Editor - 2
Government has advised authorities at Solwezi Correctional Facility to use the constituency development fund (CDF) to finance its various development projects. North-western province Minister Mr....
Read more

23 year old mobile money agent nurses gunshot wounds in Nakonde

Economy Support Editor - 4
A 23 -year-old mobile money agent of Nakonde in Muchinga Province, is nursing two  bullet wounds in the leg after a failed attempt to...
Read more

World Bank has re-classified Zambia to low income status from lower middle income

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The World Bank has re-classified Zambia to low-income status from lower middle income, for the 2023 financial year because of the deterioration of Gross...
Read more

Food Reserve Agency Increases Maize purchasing Price by K20

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has increased the buying price for white maize by K20 for a 50-kilogram bag. The revision brings the prices...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.